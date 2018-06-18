Peekskill Officials Support Immigrant Access to Driver’s Licenses

The Peekskill Common Council voted unanimously last week to support pending legislation in Albany that would allow illegal immigrants in New York State to obtain driver’s licenses.

The 7-0 vote on June 11 took place after several residents in the packed City Hall chambers urged the council to join forces with neighboring Ossining, Irvington, Port Chester and Yonkers in passing resolutions endorsing the effort.

Similar measures have already become law in 12 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“This is advantageous for everyone involved, not just our immigrant community,” said Councilwoman Vanessa Agudelo. “The reality is they are here. They are hard working. They want to have a good quality of life, like what we all want.”

Julia Solow, Westchester organizer for Community Voices Heard, said studies have shown allowing undocumented individuals to have equal access to obtaining a driver’s license would produce $57 million in revenue annually and lower insurance premiums of existing motorists by about $17.

The legislation was sponsored by state Assemblyman Marcos Crespo (85th District). The bill would require the blessing of the Assembly and Senate. Some lawmakers are working to redesign the state’s license policies with the federal REAL ID Act.

“Without access to licenses, many immigrants are unable to purchase, register, and insure their own vehicles and so face major barriers to meeting the most basic needs of day-to-day life: traveling to work, school, grocery shopping, medical appointments, and places of worship,” the Peekskill Common Council’s resolution stated in part.

“It’s very important to get the license because they have to work and they have to support their families,” said a female Hispanic resident who addressed the council. “People are at risk of being stopped by the police and by immigration. Families could be separated. That would be the most horrible thing.”

Jason Gonzalez, a student at Peekskill High School, said it has been difficult for him, his sister and his single mother to get around without a car since his mother has been unable to get a driver’s license.

“Any time we had an appointment or an event out of town it became an all day excursion,” he said. “It always limited our ability of what we can do and cannot do. It would be very nice for all of us to get this passed. It is a necessity for all of us.”

The proposed legislation includes a provision prohibiting the state Department of Motor Vehicles from disclosing any collected information to law enforcement officers without a subpoena or a search warrant.

Gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, who is challenging Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic line in September, has expressed her support for the legislation.

Former Peekskill Mayor George Pataki signed into law in 2001 as governor a provision requiring proof of legal immigration status to obtain a driver’s license.

Councilwoman Kathy Talbot reminded those in attendance Peekskill’s resolution means nothing unless state lawmakers pass the bill.

“It was very heartfelt,” she said of the lobbying from residents. “It fell on very sympathetic ears. It’s up to the state Senate.”