Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 685 on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 97,908 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 8,683, a decrease of 136 over the previous day, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.90 percent, with 11,619 tests administered Friday. Overall, over 1.85 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported five more deaths on Sunday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,971, according to the state tracker. In the last week, there have been 77 virus deaths, with 296 fatalities since Jan. 1.

As of Tuesday, there are 521 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 7,592, with 34 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 3.55 percent, with 957 tests administered on Friday.

Putnam currently has 665 active cases, a decrease of 69 over the previous day.

There have been 82 coronavirus-related deaths since March, state data shows. One person has died from the virus this week, with 15 overall fatalities since the start of 2021.

No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Statewide there were 10,025 new positive cases on Sunday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 4.00 percent, state data shows.

There were 143 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 36,224.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 7,649, a decrease of 155 over the previous day, and the lowest hospitalization rate since Christmas Day. Across New York there have been 1,470,772 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

As of Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,874,975 first doses and administered 87 percent of those or 1,627,191. Seventy-six percent of first and second doses have been administered.

Overall, the state has administered over 2,136,209 vaccine doses since December.

The county government has directly administered 29,852 vaccines to eligible residents, with 24,798 individuals inoculated since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department has immunized 5,054 people, as of Thursday.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.