Examiner Fundraising Efforts Showcased by Local Media Association

Examiner Media is more than half way to its revised goal of raising $25,000 for the outlet’s Examiner – COVID-19 Local News Fund, having generated $16,563 by way of 212 donations since the campaign went live a little more than a week ago. And now, the effort is being showcased in an article by the Local Media Association, as an example of best practices.

“In the first 10 days, Examiner Media crowdsourced more than $15,000 through engaging tactics and saturation of the key message: local journalism is incredibly valuable,” the article stated about the grassroots fundraising, which has mostly trickled in via donations from readers ranging between $25 and $100.

The fundraising effort began on Apr. 6 when Publisher Adam Stone posted a column, announcing why the company was soliciting money for the fund.

“I think many of us might be reluctant to go down that route too aggressively because you don’t want to over-ask or abuse people’s generosity,” Stone said in a Zoom conference call with the Local Media Association, speaking to fellow publishers and editors from across the country participating in their own fundraising efforts. (There are currently about 140 newspapers across the United States raising money for their own COVID-19 Local News Funds in partnership with the Local Media Association, a nonprofit; the partnerships allow the individual newspapers to offer donors a way to make their contributions tax-deductible charitable giving).

“But what I realized early on in the process was that people are eager and want to give,” Stone was also quoted in the article as saying during the call. “And beyond that, you’re fundraising for something much more important than yourself. …I realized it was bigger than me. It was about our readers and our advertisers and our employees.”

To donate to the Examiner – COVID-19 Local News Fund click here: https://givebutter.com/theexaminernews

Read the Local Media Association article here: https://www.localmedia.org/engaging-fundraising-how-the-examiner-garnered-15000-in-donations-via-covid-19-local-news-fund/