A Brewster Diner Was Exposed To COVID-19 Twice, Health Officials Warn

Those who worked at or visited a Putnam County restaurant last week are being asked to monitor their symptoms after a customer tested positive for COVID-19.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued a health advisory for those who frequented Eveready Diner at 90 Independent Way in Brewster on Sept. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A member of the public who was in the restaurant during both dates tested positive for the coronavirus, the advisory states.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Putnam County Department of Health at 845-808-1390. Testing information can be found at www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus.