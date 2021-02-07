Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 758 on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 97,223 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 8,819 active cases, a decrease of 76 over the previous day, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.23 percent, with 14,498 tests administered Thursday. Overall, over 1.83 million COVID-19 tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported 14 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,966, according to the state tracker. There have been 72 virus deaths this week, with 291 fatalities since Jan. 1.

As of Tuesday, there are 521 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload reached 7,558, with 58 additional positive cases recorded on Saturday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.07 percent, with 1,145 tests administered on Thursday.

Putnam currently has 734 active cases, a decrease of 18 over the previous day.

There have been 82 coronavirus-related deaths since March, state data shows. One person has died from the virus this week, with 15 overall fatalities since the start of 2021.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Statewide there were 11,252 new positive cases on Saturday, with the daily positivity rate clocking in at 4.31 percent, state data shows.

There were 158 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 36,079.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 7,804, an decrease of 133 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,460,747 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

As of Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,768,135 first doses and administered 91 percent of those or 1,602,686. Seventy-eight percent of first and second doses have been administered.

The county government has directly administered 29,852 vaccines to eligible residents, with 24,798 individuals inoculated since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department has immunized 5,054 people, as of Thursday.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.