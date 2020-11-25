Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 25: Over 350 New Cases, Additional Deaths Reported in Westchester County

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 370 in Westchester County on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 47,632 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported two more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,502 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. With the additional positive cases, Westchester now has 4,936 active coronavirus cases.

Overall, more than 1 million tests have been administered in Westchester, with 9,218 individuals assessed on Tuesday, according to state data. The county’s daily infection rate is 4.01 percent.

Hospitalizations have nearly tripled over the last three weeks, with the county reporting 168 persons hospitalized on Monday. County Executive George Latimer said the hospitals remain in good shape, with 3,100 available hospital beds and 260 ICU beds.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 2,529, according to the state, with 57 additional positive cases accounted for on Tuesday. The number is a 53-case decline over the previous day where Putnam saw cases soar past 100 for the second time since the pandemic began.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.30 percent, state data shows, with 498 active cases recorded as Brewster risks being labeled a yellow zone. The designation would see added restrictions implemented to lower the caseload and infection rate.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Statewide there were 4,881 new positive cases, with the daily positivity rate now 2.96 percent. That state recorded 47 additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 26,436.

Total hospitalizations are at 2,856, an increase of 132 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state, there has been a total of 607,001 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

With Ossining labeled a yellow zone last week, schools are now forced to test at least 20 percent of the faculty and student body once every 14 days to remain open for in-person instruction. Superintendent of Schools Ray Sanchez said in a letter to the community that the district has partnered with Open Door School Based Health Center to comply with the mandate.

The health center will be at Ossining High School today offering COVID testing for all students from all Ossining schools, by appointment only, he said. Parents are advised to call 914-923-4740 for a testing appointment and enrollment in the School Based Health Center program is required. If your child is not yet enrolled, please complete the consent form by clicking here.

Open Door collects specimens for COVID-19 testing with a mid-nasal (nose) swab. The visit takes about 15 minutes, with the actual swabbing taking less than a minute. The swab is sent to a laboratory, which runs a PCR/molecular test to determine if the patient has COVID-19. Results are typically received in 3-5 days.

Also in Ossining, Open Door Family Medical Center at 165 Main Street will be offering free COVID tests today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call to schedule an appointment at 914-995-7425.

The Bedford Central School District is imploring community members to sign a petition urging state officials to be fiscally and logistically responsible for providing COVID-19 tests to school districts if an area is labeled a yellow, orange or red zone to ensure schools remain open for in-person learning. Officials in their letter say it is unsustainable for school districts to be responsible for COVID testing in addition to their current work of educating and caring for students during the pandemic. Click here to sign the petition.

School News & Business Closures

School

Somers Intermediate School will provide remote learning for Grade 5 through Dec. 4 due to a number of teachers and staff in quarantine.

Ossining Union Free School District will be fully remote this week.

Pocantico Hills Central School District will be providing remote instruction this week. Schools will reopen on Nov. 30.

Lakeland High School will be fully remote through Dec. 4.

The City School District of New Rochelle is going all-virtual, except for a cohort of special education students, until Dec. 3

Byram Hills High School currently has 19 students in quarantine through Nov. 30.

Valhalla Middle School will be operating on a fully remote learning model through Nov. 30. The Odin cohort will resume in-person learning on Dec. 2.

North Salem Central School District will reopen for in-person learning on Nov. 30.

Westlake Middle School will reopen for hybrid, in-person instruction on Nov. 30.

Kent Elementary School will be fully remote until Nov. 30

Matthew Paterson Elementary School will be fully remote until Nov. 30.

Business

Mt. Kisco Seafood will remain closed through Thanksgiving with plans to reopen in December.

Basilico Pizza in Mt. Kisco will close until further notice after staff members displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The business will reopen after everyone has received negative test results.

Peppino’s Restaurant in Katonah will close temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure and reopen on Nov. 28.

Putnam County COVID-19 Health Advisories

Here are the latest health advisories issued by the Putnam County Department of Health. Those who worked at or visited these businesses on these dates and times are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministerio Internacional Campamento De Jehova at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30.

at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30. Mahopac Golf & Beach Club at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29.

at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29. ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 in Carmel was exposed on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 27.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Tuesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 6

Bedford – 86

Briarcliff Manor – 32

Bronxville – 15

Buchanan – 8

Cortlandt – 114

Croton-on-Hudson – 27

Dobbs Ferry – 42

Eastchester – 86

Elmsford – 24

Greenburgh – 151

Harrison – 120

Hastings-on-Hudson – 17

Irvington – 11

Larchmont – 13

Lewisboro – 43

Mamaroneck Town – 33

Mamaroneck Village – 105

Mount Kisco – 78

Mount Pleasant – 70

Mount Vernon – 266

New Castle – 50

New Rochelle – 438

North Castle – 45

North Salem – 29

Ossining Town – 25

Ossining Village – 234

Peekskill – 179

Pelham – 21

Pelham Manor – 15

Pleasantville – 34

Port Chester – 257

Pound Ridge – 10

Rye Brook – 54

Rye City – 60

Scarsdale – 38

Sleepy Hollow – 94

Somers – 86

Tarrytown – 41

Tuckahoe – 26

White Plains – 216

Yonkers – 769

Yorktown – 180

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.