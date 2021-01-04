Coronavirus cases in Westchester County took quite a dip on Sunday compared to numbers reported in recent days, which signaled a post-holiday surge was underway.

Cases increased by 591, bringing the total number of positive cases to 72,218 since the start of the pandemic. In the last four days, Westchester has recorded 3,516 cases, state data shows. There were 959 cases reported Thursday, 953 added on Friday, and 1,013 recorded on Saturday.

The county currently has 9,284 active cases, according to state data, with the daily test positive rate now 7.09 percent. That number is based on 8,333 COVID-19 tests administered on Friday. Overall, over 1.4 million tests have been given since March, state data shows.

The county reported four more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,681 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. Since last Sunday, 42 people have died from the virus.

As of Dec. 26, there are 392 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 5,084 according to the state, with 59 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 8.33 percent, with 708 tests administered Friday, state data shows.

Putnam currently has 957 active cases.

There have been 67 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Statewide there were 11,368 new positive cases on Sunday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is 7.98 percent.

The state recorded 138 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 30,476 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 7,963, an increase of 149 over the previous day, according to state data. Across New York there have been 1,017,153 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Jan. 4

Drive thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing will be made available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ossining. Tests will be free to the public, with no requirements to provide proof of insurance.

However, a photo ID will be needed upon testing.

While pre-registration isn’t mandatory, it is encouraged. To register, CLICK HERE or text #COVIDNOW to 72345. The church is located at 304 Spring Street in Ossining.

Here’s a list of other places in Westchester & Putnam counties you can find COVID-19 testing sites.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Saturday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 35

Bedford – 106

Briarcliff Manor – 51

Bronxville – 31

Buchanan – 32

Cortlandt – 354

Croton-on-Hudson – 91

Dobbs Ferry – 82

Eastchester – 222

Elmsford – 68

Greenburgh – 332

Harrison – 246

Hastings-on-Hudson – 44

Irvington – 39

Larchmont – 49

Lewisboro – 57

Mamaroneck Town – 68

Mamaroneck Village – 252

Mount Kisco – 104

Mount Pleasant – 247

Mount Vernon – 456

New Castle – 84

New Rochelle – 806

North Castle – 96

North Salem – 39

Ossining Town – 54

Ossining Village – 319

Peekskill – 354

Pelham – 64

Pelham Manor – 62

Pleasantville – 52

Port Chester – 360

Pound Ridge – 25

Rye Brook – 88

Rye City – 132

Scarsdale – 65

Sleepy Hollow – 192

Somers – 190

Tarrytown – 98

Tuckahoe – 55

White Plains – 573

Yonkers – 2,096

Yorktown – 438

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures