Need a COVID-19 Test? Here’s Where You Can Get One in Westchester, Putnam
With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in Westchester and Putnam counties, residents are more at risk than ever of catching the virus, especially with the holidays upon us.
Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
If you’re feeling sick or plan to travel in the coming weeks, here are a few places where you can get tested for coronavirus. Be sure to call ahead to make an appointment prior to arriving for a test.
Westchester County
- Armonk
- White Plains Hospital Medical and Wellness at 99 Business Park Rd: 914-849-7900
- CVS Health at 450 North Main St: 914-273-1231
- Bedford Hills
- Bedford Hills Commuter Lot Drive-Thru at 46 Depot Plaza: 203-658-6051
- CVS Pharmacy at 715 Bedford Rd: 914-241-1260
- Briarcliff Manor
- CareMount Medical at 537 North State Rd: 914-940-2500
- CVS Health at 1856 Pleasantville Rd: 914-762-3136
- Chappaqua
- Northern Westchester Hospital at 480 Bedford Rd: 914-223-1780
- Cortlandt
- PhysicianOne Urgent Care at 3085 Main St, STE 12A: 914-743-1881
- Pulse MD Urgent Care at 3244 East Main St: 845-204-9258
- CareMount Medical at 2084 East Main St: 914-739-4800
- Croton-on-Hudson
- CareMount Medical at 440 S Riverside Ave: 845-271-8700
- Dobbs Ferry
- GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 30 Hamilton St: 914-202-2944
- Harrison
- CVS Health at 270 Halstead Ave: 914-835-3463
- Formation Health Rapid Testing at 2975 Westchester Ave: 914-688-1288
- Hartsdale
- CityMD Urgent Care at 305 N Central Ave: 914-219-0161
- AFC Urgent Care at 359 N Central Ave: 914-448-2273
- Katonah
- CareMount Medical at 111 Bedford Rd: 914-232-3135
- Montrose
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital at 2094 Albany Post Rd: 914-737-4400
- Mount Kisco
- CareMount Medical at 360 N Bedford Rd: 844-484-6564
- CareMount Medical Campus 90 at 90 South Bedford Rd: 914-242-1370
- Northern Westchester Hospital at 400 East Main St: 914-242-2991
- Ossining
- CVS Health at 202 South Highland Ave: 914-762-1616
- HealthSmart Inc. at 203 Main St: 914-923-3000
- Open Door Family Medical Center at 165 Main St: 914-632-2737
- CareMount Medical at 310 North Highland Ave: 914-762-4141
- Peekskill
- CVS Health at 20 Welcher Ave: 914-737-1144
- Pleasantville
- Pleasantville Pharmacy at 62 Wheeler Ave: 914-769-0002
- Somers
- PhysicianOne Urgent Care at 80 Route 6 on Baldwin Place: 914-358-9612
- CareMount Medical at 342 U.S. 202: 914-277-4448
- Tarrytown
- Urgent Care of Westchester at 155 White Plains Rd: 914-372-7171
- Montefiore Medical Center at 555 South Broadway: 800-636-6683
- GoHealth Urgent Care at 650 White Plains Rd: 914-266-3102
- Thornwood
- Pulse-MD Urgent Care at 645 Marble Ave: 914-984-7320
- Urgent Care of NY at 660 Columbus Ave: 914-741-0040
- Valhalla
- Westchester Medical Center at 100 Woods Rd: 914-202-4530
- White Plains
- Forme Medical Center & Urgent Care at 7-11 S Broadway: 914-723-4900
- CityMD Urgent Care at 222 Mamaroneck Ave: 914-401-4282
- SOMOS: Cardia Pediatrics at 280 Mamaroneck Ave: 914-934-8415
- White Plains Hospital at 41 East Post Rd: 914-681-0600
- Yorktown Heights
- AFC Urgent Care at 3379 Crompond Road: 914-930-5550
- GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 28 Triangle Center: 914-266-3103
- CareMount Medical at 355 Kears St: 844-484-6564
- CareMount Medical at 3680 Hill Blvd: 914-245-7700
For more information, visit https://health.westchestergov.com/covid-19-testing
Putnam County
- Brewster
- CareMount Medical Urgent Care Carmel/Brewster at 185 Route 312: 845-278-7000
- CareMount Medical at 2050 Route 22: 845-278-6625
- Carmel
- Putnam Hospital Center – Camarda Care Center at 672 Stoneleigh Ave: 845-279-2000
- Mahopac
- Pulse-MD Urgent Care at 572 US-6: 845-621-3100
For more information, visit https://www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus/