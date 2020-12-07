Need a COVID-19 Test? Here’s Where You Can Get One in Westchester, Putnam

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in Westchester and Putnam counties, residents are more at risk than ever of catching the virus, especially with the holidays upon us.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you’re feeling sick or plan to travel in the coming weeks, here are a few places where you can get tested for coronavirus. Be sure to call ahead to make an appointment prior to arriving for a test.

Westchester County

Armonk White Plains Hospital Medical and Wellness at 99 Business Park Rd: 914-849-7900 CVS Health at 450 North Main St: 914-273-1231

Bedford Hills Bedford Hills Commuter Lot Drive-Thru at 46 Depot Plaza: 203-658-6051 CVS Pharmacy at 715 Bedford Rd: 914-241-1260

Briarcliff Manor CareMount Medical at 537 North State Rd: 914-940-2500 CVS Health at 1856 Pleasantville Rd: 914-762-3136

Chappaqua Northern Westchester Hospital at 480 Bedford Rd: 914-223-1780

Cortlandt PhysicianOne Urgent Care at 3085 Main St, STE 12A: 914-743-1881 Pulse MD Urgent Care at 3244 East Main St: 845-204-9258 CareMount Medical at 2084 East Main St: 914-739-4800

Croton-on-Hudson CareMount Medical at 440 S Riverside Ave: 845-271-8700

Dobbs Ferry GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 30 Hamilton St: 914-202-2944

Harrison CVS Health at 270 Halstead Ave: 914-835-3463 Formation Health Rapid Testing at 2975 Westchester Ave: 914-688-1288

Hartsdale CityMD Urgent Care at 305 N Central Ave: 914-219-0161 AFC Urgent Care at 359 N Central Ave: 914-448-2273

Katonah CareMount Medical at 111 Bedford Rd: 914-232-3135

Montrose Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital at 2094 Albany Post Rd: 914-737-4400

Mount Kisco CareMount Medical at 360 N Bedford Rd: 844-484-6564 CareMount Medical Campus 90 at 90 South Bedford Rd: 914-242-1370 Northern Westchester Hospital at 400 East Main St: 914-242-2991

Ossining CVS Health at 202 South Highland Ave: 914-762-1616 HealthSmart Inc. at 203 Main St: 914-923-3000 Open Door Family Medical Center at 165 Main St: 914-632-2737 CareMount Medical at 310 North Highland Ave: 914-762-4141

Peekskill CVS Health at 20 Welcher Ave: 914-737-1144

Pleasantville Pleasantville Pharmacy at 62 Wheeler Ave: 914-769-0002

Somers PhysicianOne Urgent Care at 80 Route 6 on Baldwin Place: 914-358-9612 CareMount Medical at 342 U.S. 202: 914-277-4448

Tarrytown Urgent Care of Westchester at 155 White Plains Rd: 914-372-7171 Montefiore Medical Center at 555 South Broadway: 800-636-6683 GoHealth Urgent Care at 650 White Plains Rd: 914-266-3102

Thornwood Pulse-MD Urgent Care at 645 Marble Ave: 914-984-7320 Urgent Care of NY at 660 Columbus Ave: 914-741-0040

Valhalla Westchester Medical Center at 100 Woods Rd: 914-202-4530

White Plains Forme Medical Center & Urgent Care at 7-11 S Broadway: 914-723-4900 CityMD Urgent Care at 222 Mamaroneck Ave: 914-401-4282 SOMOS: Cardia Pediatrics at 280 Mamaroneck Ave: 914-934-8415 White Plains Hospital at 41 East Post Rd: 914-681-0600

Yorktown Heights AFC Urgent Care at 3379 Crompond Road: 914-930-5550 GoHealth Urgent Care Center at 28 Triangle Center: 914-266-3103 CareMount Medical at 355 Kears St: 844-484-6564 CareMount Medical at 3680 Hill Blvd: 914-245-7700



For more information, visit https://health.westchestergov.com/covid-19-testing

Putnam County

Brewster CareMount Medical Urgent Care Carmel/Brewster at 185 Route 312: 845-278-7000 CareMount Medical at 2050 Route 22: 845-278-6625

Carmel Putnam Hospital Center – Camarda Care Center at 672 Stoneleigh Ave: 845-279-2000

Mahopac Pulse-MD Urgent Care at 572 US-6: 845-621-3100



For more information, visit https://www.putnamcountyny.com/health/coronavirus/