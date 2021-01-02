Westchester County recorded nearly 2,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last two days, with numbers reflecting the early months of the pandemic as the post-holiday surge continues.

Coronavirus cases increased by 953 in Westchester County on Friday, just one day after the area saw its highest daily case count of 959 reported since April. There have been 70,614 overall positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, state data shows.

The county currently has 8,793 active cases, an increase of 243 over the previous day, according to state data. The number of active cases moving into the New Year has now exceeded those that were recorded mid-December when the post-Thanksgiving spike set in.

The daily test positivity rate is now 7.82 percent, with 12,185 COVID-19 tests administered on Wednesday. Overall, over 1.4 million tests have been given since March.

The county reported 11 more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,675 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 36 people have died from the virus.

As of Dec. 26, there were 392 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 4,937 according to the state, with 106 additional positive cases recorded on Friday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 10.61 percent, with 999 tests administered Wednesday, state data shows.

Putnam currently has 902 active cases.

There have been 67 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Friday.

Statewide there were 16,497 new positive cases on Friday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is 7.52 percent.

The state recorded 166 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 30,208 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 7,886, a decrease of 49 over the previous day, according to state data. Across New York there have been 990,711 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 34

Bedford – 103

Briarcliff Manor – 52

Bronxville – 24

Buchanan – 29

Cortlandt – 330

Croton-on-Hudson – 85

Dobbs Ferry – 85

Eastchester – 228

Elmsford – 66

Greenburgh – 325

Harrison – 256

Hastings-on-Hudson – 48

Irvington – 39

Larchmont – 47

Lewisboro – 59

Mamaroneck Town – 70

Mamaroneck Village – 252

Mount Kisco – 105

Mount Pleasant – 249

Mount Vernon – 438

New Castle – 93

New Rochelle – 822

North Castle – 101

North Salem – 39

Ossining Town – 54

Ossining Village – 305

Peekskill – 331

Pelham – 62

Pelham Manor – 61

Pleasantville – 51

Port Chester – 347

Pound Ridge – 25

Rye Brook – 87

Rye City – 122

Scarsdale – 69

Sleepy Hollow – 175

Somers – 176

Tarrytown – 86

Tuckahoe – 50

White Plains – 556

Yonkers – 2,034

Yorktown – 408

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures