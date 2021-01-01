Westchester County recorded nearly 1,000 new cases of coronavirus, with daily testing setting a record high since the start of the pandemic as the post-Christmas surge begins.

Coronavirus cases increased by 959 in Westchester County on Thursday, which makes that the highest daily case tally the area has seen since early April. There have been 69,661 overall positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, state data shows.

The county currently has 8,550 active cases, an increase of 388 over the previous day, according to state data. The number of active cases moving into the New Year reflects similar numbers that were reported mid-December when the post-Thanksgiving spike set in.

“This may continue over the next few days depending on how much testing goes on,” County Executive George Latimer said during a briefing on Thursday.

Testing reached an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 13,000 COVID-19 tests administered on Tuesday. Overall, over 1.4 million tests have been given since March, with 12,987 individuals tested on Tuesday, state data shows.

The daily test positivity rate is now 7.38 percent.

The county reported three more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,664 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 25 people have died from the virus.

As of Dec. 26, there were 392 virus patients in Westchester hospitals. While Latimer didn’t have updated numbers on Thursday, he said he expects the new data will show hospitalizations exceeding 400 individuals.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Latimer said. “The year may come to an end, but the pandemic has not come to an end and the presence of a vaccine doesn’t stop the spread of the disease.”

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 4,831 according to the state, with 81 additional positive cases recorded on Thursday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 8.36 percent, with 969 tests administered Tuesday, state data shows.

Putnam currently has 856 active cases.

There have been 67 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Statewide there were 16,802 new positive cases on Thursday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is 7.76 percent.

The state recorded 136 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 30,040 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 7,935 an increase of 43 over the previous day, according to state data. Across New York there have been 974, 214 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

As 2020, arguably the worst year in recent history, comes to an end, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reflected on the unimaginable challenges New Yorkers have had to face. While the state managed to flatten the curve of the virus over the summer, health officials expect January to be a dark time as cases are expected to worsen.

Cuomo said that while the vaccine is being administered, residents must not lose sight of the fact that the virus is still present, and people are still becoming infected and dying. He urged the need to act responsibility and continue to follow all safety guidelines.

“As we move forward in a new year, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but how fast we get there all depends on what each of us does,” Cuomo said. “As we begin 2021 and look forward to brighter days ahead, let us all use this time to celebrate smart and recommit ourselves to doing what we know works — wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and socially distancing — so we can win this war and finally put this invisible enemy to rest once and for all.”

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Thursday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 32

Bedford – 96

Briarcliff Manor – 48

Bronxville – 21

Buchanan – 24

Cortlandt – 320

Croton-on-Hudson – 86

Dobbs Ferry – 75

Eastchester – 216

Elmsford – 69

Greenburgh – 320

Harrison – 247

Hastings-on-Hudson – 46

Irvington – 34

Larchmont – 41

Lewisboro – 54

Mamaroneck Town – 66

Mamaroneck Village – 226

Mount Kisco – 109

Mount Pleasant – 242

Mount Vernon – 444

New Castle – 90

New Rochelle – 797

North Castle – 106

North Salem – 37

Ossining Town – 48

Ossining Village – 285

Peekskill – 316

Pelham – 63

Pelham Manor – 59

Pleasantville – 56

Port Chester – 349

Pound Ridge – 21

Rye Brook – 97

Rye City – 117

Scarsdale – 68

Sleepy Hollow – 146

Somers – 165

Tarrytown – 81

Tuckahoe – 49

White Plains – 564

Yonkers – 1,924

Yorktown – 388

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures