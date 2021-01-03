Coronavirus cases increased by 1,013 in Westchester County on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 71,627 since the start of the pandemic.

Westchester has recorded nearly 3,000 new cases of coronavirus in the last three days, signaling a post-holiday surge health experts spent months warning about. There were 959 cases reported Thursday and 953 added on Friday, just one week after Christmas.

The county currently has 9,228 active cases, an increase of 435 over the previous day, according to state data. The number of active cases moving into the New Year has now exceeded those that were recorded mid-December when the post-Thanksgiving spike set in.

The daily test positivity rate is now 7.93 percent, with 12,775 COVID-19 tests administered on Thursday. Overall, over 1.4 million tests have been given since March, state data shows.

The county reported two more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,677 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 38 people have died from the virus, state data shows.

As of Dec. 26, there are 392 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 5,025 according to the state, with 88 additional positive cases recorded on Saturday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 8.48 percent, with 1,038 tests administered Thursday, state data shows.

Putnam currently has 948 active cases.

There have been 67 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Statewide there were 15,074 new positive cases on Saturday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is 7.45 percent.

The state recorded 128 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 30,337 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 7,814, a decrease of 72 over the previous day, according to state data. Across New York there have been 1,005,785 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Jan. 3

Drive thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing will be made available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Ossining. Tests will be free to the public, with no requirements to provide proof of insurance.

However, a photo ID will be needed upon testing.

While pre-registration isn’t mandatory, it is encouraged. To register, CLICK HERE or text #COVIDNOW to 72345. The church is located at 304 Spring Street in Ossining.

Here’s a list of other places in Westchester & Putnam counties you can find COVID-19 testing sites.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Saturday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 35

Bedford – 106

Briarcliff Manor – 51

Bronxville – 31

Buchanan – 32

Cortlandt – 354

Croton-on-Hudson – 91

Dobbs Ferry – 82

Eastchester – 222

Elmsford – 68

Greenburgh – 332

Harrison – 246

Hastings-on-Hudson – 44

Irvington – 39

Larchmont – 49

Lewisboro – 57

Mamaroneck Town – 68

Mamaroneck Village – 252

Mount Kisco – 104

Mount Pleasant – 247

Mount Vernon – 456

New Castle – 84

New Rochelle – 806

North Castle – 96

North Salem – 39

Ossining Town – 54

Ossining Village – 319

Peekskill – 354

Pelham – 64

Pelham Manor – 62

Pleasantville – 52

Port Chester – 360

Pound Ridge – 25

Rye Brook – 88

Rye City – 132

Scarsdale – 65

Sleepy Hollow – 192

Somers – 190

Tarrytown – 98

Tuckahoe – 55

White Plains – 573

Yonkers – 2,096

Yorktown – 438

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures