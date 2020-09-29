Blotter, September 29 – October 5, 2020, Print Edition

September 18

4:21 a.m. 461 Bedford Road. Caller reports his mother was outside walking her dog when a party dressed in all black broke the window from one of the cars on her property. That party was confronted by his mother who then fled off the property on foot, possibly onto Creemer Road, in an unknown direction. Officers responded and report securing depositions at location.

7:11 p.m. 3 Embassy Court. Multiple callers report a loud bang sound, possibly “shotgun noise or dynamite blasting” that has been happening around this time during the week, daily. PO Neeson was dispatched and reports area checks quiet at this time.

September 21

12:49 p.m. 6 Skyview Drive. Complainant reports a suspicious vehicle that was in the area of her residence. Complainant reports the vehicle, a white Suzuki white gold Empire plates, was parked lingering around the area of her residence. Complainant described the occupant of the vehicle as a male white in his 60’s with white hair. Complainant stated the vehicle left the area prior to her contacting this department. PO Mifsud responded reports the vehicle was gone upon his arrival. PO Mifsud canvassed the area with negative results.

4:33 p.m. 3 Long Pond Road. Caller reports being bit by a dog at the listed location. Caller advised he does not wish for an ambulance at this time but would like this incident to be documented. PO Keenan responded.