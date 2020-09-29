Slater Has Proven to Be the Right Leader for Yorktown

This is a quick note of thanks to Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater. He has proven to be the right leader at the right time for our community. Since taking office he has faced so much adversity, from the terrible vandalism earlier in the year, to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and damage of Hurricane Isaias. Most Supervisors only deal with one such ordeal during their tenure and Supervisor Slater has faced each with incredible professionalism and grace. His ability and willingness to communicate with the community provided such calmness during times of great uncertainty. Never before have we been provided with constant information by our Town. His leadership has been a breath of fresh air for our community, and should we have more challenges ahead of us, I have full confidence that Supervisor Slater will handle them in the same manner we have seen all year. Thank you Supervisor Slater!

Marianne Violante

Yorktown Heights