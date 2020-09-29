Another Somers School Building Closes Temporarily Due To COVID-19 Exposure
Those exposed must quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date, Blanch stated, adding that COVID-19 tests should be administered five days after their last exposure. The district consideres exposure as any student or faculty member who were within six-feet of the sick person for more than 10 minutes.
If a child or faculty member is identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive, they will receive a call from a contact tracer, Blanch said. Furthermore, the district will also send emails to families notifying them if their children have been identified as having contact with the individual who tested positive.
Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.