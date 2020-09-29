Another Somers School Building Closes Temporarily Due To COVID-19 Exposure

Somers Central School District officials announced another school building will shutdown temporarily after exposure to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Monday night, the district stated Primrose Elementary School will move to eLearning starting Tuesday to undergo contact tracing after officials were informed of a positive case of COVID-19 within the facility. The school is expected to reopen for hybrid learning on Thursday, officials said.

Furthermore, high school students will also participate in eLearning on Tuesday due to staffing issues related to teachers in quarantine and other unrelated absences, the post states.

This comes just days after Somers High School was forced to close after exposure to the virus. Currently, district protocol calls for any building reporting cases of coronavirus to close for 48 hours for contract tracing, cleaning and disinfecting.

After the high school closed last Thursday, Superintendent of Schools Raymond Blanch said in a letter to the community that the district will work in tandem with the Westchester County Department of Health to identify any students who may have been exposed when a coronavirus case has been identified.