Police Blotter, June 29 – July 5, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 16: A caller reported being followed from Tarrytown to Glengary Road by a black Infiniti at 6:10 p.m. Patrols responded to the area and located the vehicle in the area of Glengary Road. Patrols reported that the vehicle was occupied by private investigators on an assignment.

June 17: A caller requested patrols respond to her residence in the area of Penfield Avenue at 7:44 p.m. to check on a squirrel that was next to her daughter’s vehicle. Caller was not sure if the squirrel was dead or sick. Patrols responded and confirmed the squirrel had passed away.

June 18: County police requested Croton police respond to the top of the Croton Dam at 11:25 a.m. on a report of a suicidal male that may be at that location. Patrols could not locate the individual. County police called back shortly after and reported locating the individual at his residence outside of the village.

June 20: Patrols responded to a residence in the area of Mount Airy Road at 11:39 a.m. on a domestic dispute. After conducting an investigation, patrols arrested a 30-year-old Bronx resident who was charged with third-degree criminal obstruction of breathing and third-degree attempted assault. The defendant was arraigned in front of the Croton village justice and released on his own recognizance.

North Castle Police Department

June 18: The store manager reported at 2:09 p.m. that there were youths panhandling for money at the Stop & Shop on North Broadway. The youths did not have permission to be on the property soliciting and he wants them to leave. The responding officer located one youth and confirmed with store management that he was not allowed to solicit on the property and subsequently assisted the employee in instructing the youth to cease. The youth left without incident.

June 19: A caller reported at 12:50 p.m. having an allergic reaction to a bee sting and is currently at the Armonk Fire Department; 60 Control was notified. The responding officer reported that the party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

June 19: Report of a porch fire on Hunter Avenue at 7:31 p.m. Armonk Fire Department and Ambulance was dispatched. The responding officers reported that two parties were transported to Westchester Medical Center by two Armonk ambulances for severe burns to their body. The fire department extinguished the fire. Photos secured; report to follow.

June 21: A woman reported at headquarters at 6:27 p.m. that her license plates are missing and she wished to document it for insurance purposes. When questioned, she revealed the car is missing. She would not provide any details as to when or where she last saw it, who had possession of the keys or why she could not locate it. When asked to write a deposition regarding the missing vehicle, she was mostly uncooperative, writing only “I don’t know where my car is.” The complainant was informed that a report would not be issued for the plates until she could provide further information on the missing vehicle. The complainant reported she would try to track down further information and return at a later time.

June 22: Report of a utility pole sparking on Washington Avenue at 12:07 a.m. The call was transferred to 60 Control, which dispatched the Armonk Fire Department. The responding officer confirmed the pole was sparking. Con Edison was notified and responded.

June 23: The woman who walked into headquarters on June 21 about a missing car reported at 7:01 p.m. that about nine months ago the car was left in a parking lot in Brewster by her son due to mechanical issues. Because they never retrieved the car, at some point the parking lot owner had the vehicle towed. Eventually the vehicle was scrapped since it was not claimed, and they report they no longer have possession of the license plates.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

June 19: The department’s Road Patrol and Narcotic Enforcement Unit, state police and Town of Kent Police Department conducted a joint operation in Kent. During the enforcement effort, a vehicle was stopped on the entrance ramp to westbound I-84 from Route 311 in the Town of Patterson. During the stop, Daniel F. Quinn of Montague, N.J., a member of the Iron Affliction Motorcycle Club, a support club of the Hells Angels, unlawfully possessed a loaded pistol and a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine. Another passenger, Joshua Levitan of Port Jervis, a member of the Walkill Chapter of the Hells Angels, was also found in possession of a weapon and suspected cocaine.

Quinn was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Levitan was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Both men were arraigned by Judge Leader in Town of Patterson Court and remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

June 21: An investigator assigned to the department’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit developed information that a New Milford, Conn. man was involved in the sale of fentanyl within the county. Members of the unit took the subject, Taurean T. Coleman, 30, into custody at an establishment in the Town of Southeast. Coleman was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash or a $100,000 bond.

Yorktown Police Department

June 25: Two Yorktown males, ages 15 and 14, were charged collectively with nine counts of juvenile delinquency at 12 p.m. for allegedly spray-painting graffiti at several locations throughout the Yorktown Heights business district. They are both due to appear before the Westchester County Department of Probation on July 8.

