Blotter, February 9 – February 15, 2021, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 29: A Rock Hill Road resident reported at 11:24 a.m. being notified via mail that an unknown person has filed for unemployment in his name in the states of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Jan. 31: At 11:40 a.m., there was a report of a 61-year-old man who swallowed a vitamin earlier this morning, which appears to still be lodged in his throat causing him difficulty breathing. The caller advised that her husband is conscious and alert at this time. The call was transferred to County Fire Control. The responding officer stated that the subject was transported by Armonk Fire Department to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Jan. 31: A passerby arrived at headquarters at 12:51 p.m. to inform officers of three to five kids observed skating on the ice at Wampus Pond. County police were dispatched to respond. The skaters were directed off the ice.

State Police/Somers

Jan. 31: Benjamin J. Deurso, 26, of Somers, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A-II felony, first-degree possession of marijuana, a Class C felony, three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. At about 11:45 p.m., troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox on I-684 in Bedford for a vehicle and traffic violation. Deurso, the driver, was found to be in possession of about 2.4 grams of Lysergic acid diethylamide, 4.1 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 15.9 pounds of marijuana, boxes of THC edibles and oil and $4,000 in cash. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Town of Bedford Court on Feb. 17.

Putnam Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 20: At 8:40 a.m., in the vicinity of Route 6 and Simpson Road in Carmel, Deputy Shane Rossiter pulled over a 2008 Dodge Charger for an expired inspection. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver, Todd Carmody, 39, possessed cocaine, Suboxone and marijuana. Carmody was charged with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was also issued a summons for an uninspected vehicle. Carmody was issued an appearance ticket for the Town of Southeast Court on Feb. 26.

Jan. 23: Deputy Matthew Shelters discovered a vehicle stopped in the middle of Route 6 in the Town of Southeast, blocking the south bound lane of traffic, at about 10:35 p.m. Upon further investigation, the deputy determined that the driver, Perfecto Lopez-Garcia, 39, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Shelters approached Lopez-Garcia and based on his observations suspected that he was intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that Lopez-Garcia had a blood-alcohol content of .11. He was arrested and charged with two Driving While Intoxicated misdemeanor counts and two traffic violations.