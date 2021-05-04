Police Blotter, May 4 – May 10, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Apr. 20: A woman reported at 8:30 a.m. that in the area of Cleveland Drive and Croton Gorge Trail she was walking her leashed dog and a group of adults with about four unleashed dogs approached her, and the loose dogs started attacking her dog. The caller stated that she attempted to get the names of the adults involved but nobody would cooperate. Patrol responded to the area and did not locate any of the parties involved. Patrol continues to investigate.

Apr. 21: Patrol conducted a seatbelt safety checkpoint on Croton Point Avenue at 9:41 a.m. At one point, officers reported advising a female operator to pull over for not wearing a seatbelt. Patrol reports the female became irate and started screaming and yelling and exited the vehicle. Patrol was able to calm the individual down initially and have her sit back in her vehicle. The individual involved then attempted to drive off but patrol was able to stop the vehicle again. Patrol issued a summons to the operator for not wearing a seatbelt as well as a warning for another VTL violation.

Apr. 22: A caller reported at 3:24 p.m. that her daughter got off the school bus on Mount Airy Road 10 to 15 minutes ago and an unknown man in a black SUV drove up alongside her and asked if she wanted a ride. The girl was able to leave the area and run home. A description of the male indicated that he was a white male, bald, with beard stubble and possibly in his 40s. Patrols canvassed the area and could not locate the vehicle or individual involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Apr. 25: A caller reported finding graffiti on his building located on Old Post Road South at 2:46 p.m. The graffiti was caused sometime the previous overnight. Patrols will investigate.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 25: Caller reported at 4:38 p.m. seeing a rowboat on Byram Lake capsize, with both occupants swimming to shore and appearing to check okay. The responding officer checked whether the parties involved needed medical attention. The officer reported the parties had left the scene upon his arrival; however, the initial caller called back and stated he had made contact with the parties who were fine, did not require further assistance and had left the scene.

Apr. 27: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 2:08 p.m. and reported receiving harassing and threatening text messages and phone calls from an ex-boyfriend. The most recent message stated that he was going to come to her place of employment and kidnap her.

Yorktown Police Department

Apr. 24: Diane Harris-Hines, 54, of Peekskill, was arrested and charged at 11:52 a.m. with making a terrorist threat, a Class D felony, in connection with a threatening phone call made to the main office at Lakeland High School the previous day. During the call, Harris-Hines allegedly made threats that she was on her way to the school to cause physical harm to school administrators over an unresolved complaint. School Resource Officer Lawrence Paniccia put the school in lockdown and additional Yorktown police officers responded. Detectives responded to the defendant’s residence but were unable to locate her. Later that night, Harris-Hines contacted detectives by phone and agreed to respond to Yorktown police headquarters the next day. She was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of bail by Yorktown Town Justice Gary Raniolo.