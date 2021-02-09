Angela Ericson

Angela F. Ericson (nee Cammarasana), 84, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. passed away on Feb. 2 at St. Clare’s Dover Hospital in Dover, N.J.

Angela graduated from Boys and Girls High School in Brooklyn and attended Queens College, majoring in accounting. She began her career at Blue Cross Blue Shield in New York City, where she was a head administrator for claims. She became a stay-at-home mom in 1970 and took some part-time positions outside of the home. In Ozone Park, Queens, she worked at Markette, a variety store, for a number of years before moving to Dingmans Ferry, where she worked as a cashier at Weis Supermarket for a short time. She loved interacting with customers and thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.

The daughter of the late Dorothea (Agate) and Matteo Cammarasana, Ericson was born on May 29, 1936. She met her husband, Eugene, on a blind date on June 26, 1965, and they were married on Nov. 6, 1965. Her husband predeceased her on Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 89.

She was the loving mother to Loretta (her spouse, Chris) Marengo of Pleasantville and Steven (his spouse, Jackie) Ericson and Robert Ericson, both of Dingmans Ferry. She is also survived by her grandchildren Shannon, Megan, Jessica, Isabella and Makayla and grand-dog, Snickers.

The family received friends on Feb. 8 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Holy Innocents R.C. Church on Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Burial followed at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, N.Y.

Donations to her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org.