Watson’s Restaurant & Bar, Putnam Valley

John Watson, one of three owners at the newly renovated Watson’s Restaurant & Bar in Putnam Valley, has a grand notion that just might work in a town that could sure use some fixings and fun.

“I want the place to be like a 365-day-a-year cocktail hour; with food and drink and good times for all,” said Watson, a Lakeland High grad from the 90s. “We want this place to be the hub of the Valley, the highlight of the four corners here in town.”

It’s been a long time since Putnam Valley has had anything resembling an actual restaurant. A town of minimal industry, Putnam Valley has had support-based issues that have forced like-minded businessmen to crumble. Watson’s Restaurant & Bar is hoping to thrive where others have failed. And if the first few weeks are any indication, Watson, and partners Joe Reed and Frank Newcomb, are well on their way.

The locals have packed the place to the gills since opening day in late December, partaking in an array of activities such trivia Thursday, country line dancing, karaoke, live music and paint & sip (Feb.5) nights. There are special features such as an interactive Murder Mystery Night on Saturday, January 28 and a Valentine’s Special that includes a show, dinner and complimentary champagne just $45 on February 11th. Events like these are just the start.

“The support has been beyond belief,” Watson said. “It’s been unbelievable. We’ve been packed, and, to be honest, we haven’t gotten one complaint. The people have been great. We’re beyond thrilled to give them something the town needs. We are an event-based business, we love events and we’re going to bring events to our patrons and this community and give them a place to make friends. We want this to be the place you bring your children to for their parties and events, and we want them to come back over and over.”

The menu, which will change often under Chef Anthony Chach of Mahopac, is also unbelievable; from a Kobe-blended burger to pork belly, from shrimp taco to high end grilled steaks.

Watson’s has something for everyone.

“I like comfort food but I don’t like low-end food,” said Chach, who has been the chef at Char and cooked for Google executives in NYC. “When you come to Watson’s and you get a burger here, you’re not going to want to go back to Five Guys and eat again. Steaks are my specialty, steaks and varieties of meats, including chicken and pork: Stuff your mamma cooked, for sure, but you’ll also see stuff like a Vietnamese street sandwich (Bahn Mi) on my menu.”

While the town has been supportive of Watson’s, the owners want to lend support to the patrons and the community. The owners plan to sponsor adult softball teams and boost the Little League through sponsorship and other endeavors. The bar will also partake in Tuesday night dart leagues and a bowling league.

“When the game is over, this is your place to stop,” Watson said. “We know how important it is for players to gather after the game, to eat and have a beer and laugh about the game and watch the pro games. We’ll have them all; Yanks, Mets, Giants, Jets, Rangers, Knicks. We’re huge sports fans and we’ll have the games on all day every day.”

It’s “Game On!” at Watson’s.

Watson’s Restaurant & Bar is located at 1 Oscawana Lake Rd, Putnam Valley, NY. Visit them at www.watsonsrestaurantandbar.com; or call (845) 603-6435. Like them on Facebook and follow on Twitter @Watsonsrestaurant