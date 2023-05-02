Why Shouldn’t Citizens Have the Right to Question Science?

Over the last couple of weeks there have been several letters about global warming so I thought I would give my opinion. Mine is the same as what Aaron Rogers, the new quarterback for the Jets, stated: “Science that can’t be questioned isn’t science it is propaganda and that’s the truth.”

I believe he was talking about all the misinformation coming from the government about COVID, which we were told not to question but now know is false. If people who are so confident in the theory of human-caused global warming or even evolution are so sure of their position, they should be willing to honestly debate rather than arrogantly pooh-pooh the opposition. After all, if they are correct, it should be a slam dunk. What do they have to be afraid of?

Also, I wonder is the paper going to fact check all submitted letters like they did on the one opposing the global warming theory? For instance, if someone writes in and states that Joe Biden’s economic policies have been a success or the border is secure, will the paper point out that these are falsehoods?

John V. Nicolais

Mahopac