Thousands Get Down and Dirty for a Good Cause in Mahopac

By Anna Young

Thousands of children and families were covered in mud on Saturday as they spent the day raising money for pediatric cancer research during the sixth annual Muddy Puddles Project Mess Fest celebration.

Despite a heavy rainstorm kicking off the five-hour event, several thousand families throughout the tristate area flooded Kiwi Country Day Camp in Mahopac to honor and remember children who have either been diagnosed with cancer or lost their battle to the disease. Event coordinator Ali Stern said parents and kids are encouraged to be carefree in honor of those who can’t.

“Today we throw food, jump in the mud, get messy and have fun,” Stern said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to see people want to honor these kids.”

With many activities offered, including a ziplining course, a food fight station, splatter paint, pie tossing, obstacle course, slip-n-slide, swimming, pony rides, magic shows and much more, the pinnacle portion of the day came when Muddy Puddles Project founders Louis and Cindy Campbell took a dive into the events giant mud pit.