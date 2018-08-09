Mount Kisco Seeking Water Main Replacement, Road Repavement

The Village of Mount Kisco is seeking bids for a water main replacement on North Bedford Road and wants Con Edison to repave the road, which would save the village millions of dollars.

Mount Kisco Mayor Gina Picinich said last week the Village Board of Trustees is scheduled to approve the winning bid at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Con Edison opened up North Bedford Road in fall of 2017 to do gas line installations for businesses in Bedford and Mount Kisco. The work disrupted last year’s Christmas shopping business for merchants operating in the area of the utility’s work.

Con Edison’s decision to work on the gas lines during the daytime hours parlayed traffic, causing tie-ups on Route 117 on weekdays and for part of Saturday, angering business owners and drivers.

With the work still not completed, Picinich said the Village has been coordinating with Con Edison and NYS DOT about repaving the road.

Picinich said while the road is unpaved the village wants to go forward with the water main replacement project. While “it’s not defoliating,” the water main, which provides water to Mount Kisco and Bedford, needs to be replaced, she said.

Having Con Edison repave the road once the water infrastructure work under the road is completed will save the village $2 million, Picinich said.

Following the completion of the water main work under the street, the village plans to move on to work under the adjacent sidewalk, which will include the placement of new pipe sleeves.

The village is seeking to complete the water main replacement project in October.

The cost of the water main replacement would be bonded by the village, which will seek grants to offset some of the expenses, Picinich said.