Examiner Plus 

This Weekend’s Best Bets

Robert Schork
We are part of The Trust Project
Enjoy a pair of cultural celebrations on Saturday honoring the Chinese New Year and Black History Month, and then bring your appetite, or your best recipe — or both! — to a chili cook-off.

1. 2023 Westchester Chinese New Year Festival  (SAT 2/18)

Celebrate the year of the rabbit from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the Performing Arts Center, SUNY Purchase College. The festival includes cultural and festival family activities, delicious Chinese food samples, artistic performances, and stunning magic shows by international award-winning magicians. Tickets $30.

Performing Arts Center
SUNY Purchase
735 Anderson Hill Rd
Harrison

For more info and tickets, click here.

2.  Celebrate Black History: Music of African Diaspora (SAT 2/18)

Celebrate Black History Month with this free concert featuring a wide range of performances from a mix of genres, including jazz, gospel, African, and Caribbean. Concert begins at 5 pm.

Generations Church
592 Main St
New Rochelle

For more info click here.

3.  Chili Cook-Off at the Peekskill Brewery (SUN 2/19)

Searching for something to do after football season? Discover a variety of tastes at Peekskill Brewery’s second-ever Chili Cook-Off. Prizes for 1st and 2nd place. Free to compete, $10 for non-competitors. Competitors must RSVP. From Noon to 3 pm.

Peekskill Brewery
47 S Water St
Peekskill

For more info, tickets, and RSVPs, click here.

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Eat Al Fresco All Summer Long

Examiner Media

Winter Date Nights

Examiner Media

What to Do This Weekend (and Beyond): Your Best Bets

Robert Schork