This Weekend’s Best Bets

Enjoy a pair of cultural celebrations on Saturday honoring the Chinese New Year and Black History Month, and then bring your appetite, or your best recipe — or both! — to a chili cook-off.

1. 2023 Westchester Chinese New Year Festival (SAT 2/18)

Celebrate the year of the rabbit from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the Performing Arts Center, SUNY Purchase College. The festival includes cultural and festival family activities, delicious Chinese food samples, artistic performances, and stunning magic shows by international award-winning magicians. Tickets $30.

Performing Arts Center

SUNY Purchase

735 Anderson Hill Rd

Harrison



For more info and tickets, click here.

2. Celebrate Black History: Music of African Diaspora (SAT 2/18)

Celebrate Black History Month with this free concert featuring a wide range of performances from a mix of genres, including jazz, gospel, African, and Caribbean. Concert begins at 5 pm.

Generations Church

592 Main St

New Rochelle



For more info click here.

3. Chili Cook-Off at the Peekskill Brewery (SUN 2/19)

Searching for something to do after football season? Discover a variety of tastes at Peekskill Brewery’s second-ever Chili Cook-Off. Prizes for 1st and 2nd place. Free to compete, $10 for non-competitors. Competitors must RSVP. From Noon to 3 pm.

Peekskill Brewery

47 S Water St

Peekskill

For more info, tickets, and RSVPs, click here.