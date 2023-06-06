Sad That Americans Have Been Willing to Accept What They Are Told

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

It is unfortunate that the American people have become a nation of sheep being herded into a corral of sameness by the administrative border collies, unelected bureaucrats, writing rules and regulations as to what type of washer/dryer (cold wash only), what type of light bulb (LED only), type of car you drive (EV only), type of stove (electric, not gas), dishwasher (less water), what heats your home (electric or wood, not oil or gas), what schools teach our children.

When are Americans, land of the brave, home of the free, going to wake up to dictatorships that will not affect Mother Nature?

Patrick Mosman

Pleasantville