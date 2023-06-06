Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Letters 

Sad That Americans Have Been Willing to Accept What They Are Told

Examiner Media
We are part of The Trust Project

It is unfortunate that the American people have become a nation of sheep being herded into a corral of sameness by the administrative border collies, unelected bureaucrats, writing rules and regulations as to what type of washer/dryer (cold wash only), what type of light bulb (LED only), type of car you drive (EV only), type of stove (electric, not gas), dishwasher (less water), what heats your home (electric or wood, not oil or gas), what schools teach our children.

When are Americans, land of the brave, home of the free, going to wake up to dictatorships that will not affect Mother Nature?

Patrick Mosman
Pleasantville

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Burdick’s Experience, Record Makes Him Best Candidate for Assembly

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to State DOT for Repaving Greenburgh Roads

Letter to the Editor: Attacking America’s History Will Not Make Help the Country in the Future