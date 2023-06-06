Abzun’s Knowledge of Village, Government Gives Her Edge for Mt. Kisco Mayor

I have been blessed to be a member of the Mount Kisco community my whole life. Since we were children, my sister Pat Reilly and I have volunteered on and led committees, commissions and boards knowing that we must be engaged and active to maintain the vitality and strength of our village.

Pat, like my father, served as trustee and mayor, always with the intention of doing what was best for people across our community. My beloved husband, Bill Stewart, a volunteer firefighter, embodied the spirit of service as he also took on leadership roles in multiple community organizations.

I have always paid attention and been thoughtful in how I cast my vote for elected officials. I am pleased to share “I am with Lisa,” as current Deputy Mayor Lisa Abzun has a firm understanding of the processes and workings of our local government and strong relationships with county and state officials. Her legal training and practical experience as an attorney give her an important perspective for writing, reviewing and negotiating legislation, contracts, bids and other critical documents.

Lisa has put in the time and effort to make good things happen in the village, whether it is being part of a team to create the Mount Kisco 5K or leading the Mount Kisco Arts Council. As a member of the Board of Trustees, Lisa has shown a willingness to listen to all voices and find thoughtful solutions to challenges in our village.

Being an effective elected official starts with knowing and understanding our community. Seeing all that Lisa accomplished over the years, it is clear to me that she has the knowledge, skills and passion to be the next mayor of Mount Kisco. Please join me in voting for Lisa Abzun for mayor.

Joan Fox Stewart

Mount Kisco