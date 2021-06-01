Letter to the Editor: Levenberg’s Unwavering Commitment to Ossining is Impressive

I have been an Ossining resident for 30-plus years, and I am excited to support Dana Levenberg for re-election as town supervisor. Dana’s list of accomplishments on behalf of our town is multifaceted. Her ability to collaborate with different agencies and secure a variety of grants has proven her fiscal responsibility and ingenuity. Not only has she kept our taxes in check, she has implemented infrastructure improvements and created green initiatives such as the food scrap composting program.

Dana has gone above and beyond what is expected of a public servant in so many ways because she truly cares about Ossining and all of its residents. For me, the most significant quality is her unstoppable commitment to making Ossining the best place to live for all of us.

Help keep that commitment going forward by voting for Dana Levenberg on June 22 in the Democratic primary.

Shami Arslanian

Ossining