Protesters Slam Trump for Separating Families

When Susan Elan was taking a flight home from Dallas to New York on April 30, she noticed three adults with five young children.

During that American Airlines flight, she found out those children were immigrants who had been separated from their parents after they all crossed the border, a governmental contractor with the children told her.

While Elan, a Mahopac resident, didn’t require a first-hand experience to feel outraged by the practice of separating children and parents at the border, it’s still a scene she won’t soon forget. Elan and about 50 other activists were on the steps of the Historic County Courthouse Monday to protest Trump administration policy.

“What they are doing is permanently destructive to the kids,” Elan said.

On June 26, a federal court ordered about 100 young immigrant children and their parents to be reunited by today (Tuesday), but the deadline was extended to Friday. About 3,000 young children were separated by their asylum-seeking parents at the southwest border, with some of the children under the age of 5. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are 11,800 migrant minors in custody. Children under 5 have been placed in 23 facilities across 13 states, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).