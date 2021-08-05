Pop-up Vaccine Clinic Opening in Mohegan Lake

On Saturday, the Town of Yorktown, in partnership with Save Mor Pharmacy and the Community Food Pantry at St. Mary’s, will open a one-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Mohegan Lake.

The August 7 clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to noon at the pantry, located at 1836 E. Main St. The inoculations will occur in conjunction with the pantry’s normally scheduled distribution of food.

According to Yorktown’s Community Impact Dashboard, the 10547 zip code has one of the town’s lowest full-vaccination rates. As of August 2, only 61.4 percent of eligible residents in the 10547 zip code had received two vaccine doses.

“We know the vaccine works. It is the best tool we have against this terrible virus,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “We appreciate the assistance of our community partners in bringing this vital medicine to the different hamlets of Yorktown.”

The vaccines are available for residents 12 and older. The inoculations are free for the uninsured, but a valid identification is required.

Residents interested in receiving a vaccine should visit the town’s vaccine clinic web page. Appointments are made on a first come, first serve basis.