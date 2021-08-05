‘Requested Investigative Materials’: Westchester DA Launches Cuomo Probe

By Ryan J. Degan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s alleged harassment of multiple women has now come under investigation by the Westchester County District Attorney, after recent reports claim that the embattled Democratic governor sexually harassed a state trooper while in the county jurisdiction.

After the release of Attorney General Tish James’ investigation into Cuomo’s alleged criminal harassment on Tuesday, Westchester DA Mimi Rocah announced that her department is currently investigating the allegations and has formally requested “investigative materials” from James’ office.

“Yesterday our office became aware of the final independent report from Attorney General Letitia James’ office regarding Governor Andrew Cuomo’s conduct,” Rocah said in a statement. “As some of the Governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s Office.”

The culmination of five months of investigation and 179 witness interviews, a 165-page report released by the Attorney General found that Cuomo violated federal and state laws when he sexually harassed at least 11 women. Specifically by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and making inappropriate comments.

At least one of the incidents occurred in Westchester County according to the report, which involved Cuomo kissing and making inappropriate comments toward a state trooper who was assigned to his detail. Cuomo used to live in Mount Kisco with his then girlfriend Sandra Lee, a celebrity chef.

“According to the report, one of the complainants, identified as Trooper #1, indicates that certain conduct of the Governor occurred in Westchester County,” Rocah said in a letter to the attorney general requesting additional information. “As such, while the report found that Governor Cuomo’s actions violated state and federal civil statutes, I believe it is appropriate for my Office to conduct a further inquiry to determine if any of the reported conduct that is alleged to have occurred in Westchester County is criminal in nature.”

Materials requested include interview transcripts, notes, or reports pertaining to “Trooper #1” as well as any other materials that relate to incidents which may have occurred within Rocah’s jurisdiction.

“Further, to the extent that any of the other complainants or witnesses reported conduct by the Governor that occurred in Westchester County, I request the same materials for each,” she added.

Prosecutors from Nassau and Albany counties, and in Manhattan, are also looking into the besieged governor’s conduct.