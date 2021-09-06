Police Blotter, September 7 – September 13, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 23: Report of a suspicious person sitting inside a vehicle on Harrison Street at 1:16 p.m. The party was interviewed and found to be a contractor on a lunch break.

Aug. 25: Patrols responded to Truesdale Drive at 4:37 p.m. on a report of a group of people who had exited a vehicle and made their way to the Croton River carrying belongings. Patrols observed a group of people on the opposite side of the Croton River in another jurisdiction. There were no parking violations observed in the area.

Aug. 27: Report of a kitten stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle on Benedict Boulevard at noon. Patrol was able to rescue the kitten from its temporary home; condition corrected.

Aug. 28: Patrol responded to Cleveland Drive at 11:12 p.m. on a report that a group of several youths on the sidewalk at Veterans Corners were exposing themselves. Patrols encountered the group of juveniles. As patrol arrived, one of the juveniles exposed himself by “mooning” the police. The youths contacted their parents who responded to the scene to pick up their children. A report will be filed.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 27: A Cole Drive resident reported at 3:08 p.m. that a dog bit the mailman and the individual requires medical attention. 60 Control was notified and dispatched. The responding officers reported that the subject was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Aug. 27: A party arrived at headquarters at 3:29 p.m. to report receiving a series of suspicious text messages over the last few months, with the most recent texts being received this morning. This morning’s texts contained a specific threat to cause the party significant bodily injury.

Aug. 30: Caller reported at 5:19 p.m. that she observed a male party put a sticker on the stop sign on Saint Mary’s Church Road, which states “Biden sucks Kamala blows.” The complainant also reported she believes that the party lives at the end of Hopes Farm Lane, possibly the far left house with a camo-colored vehicle. The responding officer was able to remove the sticker from the stop sign and checked surrounding signs, which were clear of any stickers.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Aug. 25: Deputies Kevin Osika and Brian Sacher responded to Putnam Lake Market and Scotty’s Putnam Lake Wines & Liquors in Patterson at 12:45 p.m. because of a possible panhandler causing a disturbance. Upon arrival the female suspect had already left the area; however, the clerk at the liquor store was able to show the deputies video surveillance footage of the subject who was seen on the video removing money from a donation container on the counter. The deputies canvassed the area and after an investigation were able to locate the suspect, Katherine Shanahan, at a Patterson residence at about 1:34 p.m.

A further investigation revealed that she had an outstanding bench warrant out of the Town of Southeast Justice Court for her failure to appear on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. Shanahan was charged with petty larceny, also a Class A misdemeanor, for today’s theft. She was booked and processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility and transported to the Town of Patterson Justice Court for arraignment.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 28: Jennifer MacDonald, 43, of Mahopac, was charged with driving while intoxicated at 8:14 a.m. following a one-car accident on East Main Street in Jefferson Valley. She faces additional charges for allegedly driving drunk with a 12-year-old child in the rear seat and having a previous conviction for DWI within the last 10 years.

Aug. 29: Noel Coronado Ramos, 28, of Katonah, was charged with driving while intoxicated and other traffic infractions at 11:35 p.m. following a two-car accident on Route 100.

Aug. 30: Harold Weldon Tyrone Fleet, Jr., 21, of Poughkeepsie, was charged with driving with a suspended license and having an uninspected car with excess window tint and no license plates after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in a parking lot at 620 E. Main St. at 11:50 p.m. It is also alleged the driver had an active warrant with the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.