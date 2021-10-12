Police Blotter, October 12 – October 18, 2021, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Oct. 5: Report of loud music from the area behind the American Legion on Legion Drive at 8:36 p.m. Officers found three men in a wooded area listening to music on a cell phone. The men were advised to leave the area. One of them reported that he was suffering from abdominal pain and was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Oct. 6: A Lexington Avenue resident reported at 6:50 p.m. that her roommate had damaged her air conditioner. Officers determined that someone had removed the woman’s air conditioner from her bedroom window and placed it on her bed but the unit was not damaged and still functioning properly.

Oct. 7: Police responded to a Lexington Avenue residence at 10:40 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they heard yelling from inside an apartment. A woman in the residence told officers she had been in a loud argument with her boyfriend but that the dispute was verbal in nature only. A friend of the couple who was present during the dispute also told officers that no physical assault had occurred.

Oct. 8: Report of a hit-and-run property damage accident at TJ Maxx on Main Street at 1:36 p.m. A woman told officers that her parked car was struck by another vehicle but the other driver did not remain at the scene.

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 1: Report of a possible structure fire on Smith Farm Road at 11:59 a.m. The responding officers confirmed a structure fire; all residents clear of house. Fire was ultimately extinguished.

Oct. 3: A caller reported a large spool of wire in the roadway on Route 22 near Business Park Drive at 10:43 a.m. The responding officer stated that there was a cable wire on the side of the roadway near the location.

Oct. 5: An Old Mount Kisco Road resident reported receiving a threatening phone call from an unknown party at 10:29 a.m. The complainant stated that the individual said “you are going to die.” There was no further conversation with this party, whom he did not recognize, and when he called the number back, it was not in service. The complainant did not want an officer to come to his residence, but wanted the incident documented. The caller was told that the post officer would conduct frequent checks of his residence.

Pleasantville Police Department

Oct. 6: Report of a possible landlord-tenant dispute on Seneca Lane at 4:01 p.m. The tenant called police to state that he did not want his landlord around while moving out. The landlord complied and there was no incident.

Oct. 9: At 10:53 p.m., there was a report of youths ringing doorbells and on Academy Street and running away since 6:30 p.m.

White Plains Police Department

Oct. 4: Destyne Johnstone was arrested for third-degree burglary following an investigation into several commercial burglaries that have occurred in recent weeks. One additional suspect has also been identified, and the White Plains Police Department expects to make that arrest in the near future.

Oct. 5: A 2020 Audi A4 was stolen from a driveway on Jared Drive between 11 p.m. last night and 8:15 a.m. this morning. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the key fob inside.

Oct. 6: Damar Fields was arrested for third-degree robbery, menacing, stalking and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Fields was observed on city surveillance cameras by police communications personnel following and casing a victim. He was then seen pulling up his face mask and running toward the victim. Police units were dispatched and learned that he had overpowered the victim and stole his cell phone. He was subsequently arrested.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 2: Frank Forte, 42, of Mahopac, was charged with petty larceny at 3 p.m. for allegedly stealing multiple items from two unlocked vehicles parked at 214 E. Main St. on Sept. 27.

Oct. 4: Keith Mulligan, 47, of Pomona, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. on a warrant for petty larceny for a Mar. 19 incident during which he allegedly stole a handbag valued at $358 from Macy’s. The arrest was made when Officer Premuto responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods for an unrelated incident.

Oct. 8: 2:55 a.m. – Edgar Bermeo Minchala, 44, of Cortlandt, was charged with DWI and other offenses at 2:55 a.m. following an accident on Crompond Road.