Police Blotter, November 30 – December 6, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Nov. 8: Patrol responded to Old Post Road South at 11:02 a.m. on a report of a larceny of a catalytic converter from a parked car. The part was estimated at about $1,000. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results. A report was filed and an investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 8: Patrol responded to ShopRite on South Riverside Avenue at 5:31 p.m. following a report of a larceny of $150 worth of items from the store. Two parties were interviewed and another fled the scene on foot prior to the officers’ arrival. The two parties were released and no arrests were made. There will be a report filed; an investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 11: Patrol responded to Sunset Trail at 6:21 p.m. after a resident reported someone had just attempted to enter their home. The resident heard a noise in their garage and when they checked there was nothing out of the ordinary. A short time later they heard an exterior doorknob being turned. Again, they did not observe anybody. The area was checked as well as the house with negative results. There did not appear to be any signs of attempted or forced entry.

Nov. 13: Report of criminal mischief to landscaping at the Hudson National Golf Course on Arrowhead Drive at 9:36 a.m.

Nov. 14: Report of an intoxicated subject rolling around in a large pile of leaves on Gerstein Street at 8:10 p.m. The area was checked with negative results.

Kent Police Department

Nov. 23: Officers were dispatched to Smalley Corners Road on a report of a domestic dispute between a mother and son. When officers arrived, the located Justin Gherardi, 27, and Susan Debernardi, 66, both Carmel residents. Debernardi advised that during a verbal argument with her son, he grabbed her iPhone and threw it on the floor causing it to shatter. Debernardi also stated she was shoved against a wall during the argument. Gherardi was arrested for fourth-degree criminal mischief as well as second-degree harassment. Gherardi was processed at headquarters and arraigned before Judge Curtiss. He must return to the Town of Kent Justice Court at a later date.

Nov. 24: Report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Route 311 and Terry Hill Road. Responding officers located Brian Ahearn, 35, of Carmel. Ahearn advised he was turning onto Terry Hill Road when he struck a pedestrian that he did not see. An investigation into Ahearn’s license revealed that his license had been revoked. He was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unauthorized operation of a motor vehicle and issued an appearance ticket to return to Town of Kent Court at a later date. The pedestrian was transported to Putnam Hospital Center with minor injuries.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 19: Caller reported at 5:17 p.m. observing three teenagers apparently soliciting customers for money at the southernmost entrance of Stop & Shop on North Broadway near the bottle returns. The caller described the parties involved as three male Blacks, wearing dark-colored clothing, and one male was carrying a clipboard. The responding officer reported that the individuals agreed to leave the area and were advised that management no longer wants them on the property.

Nov. 20: Report of an attempted larceny on Round House Road at 4:48 a.m. The caller stated that she received a notification on her phone for motion in her driveway. She observed two male parties attempting to open the doors to two of her vehicles that were located in her driveway. Both vehicles were locked. Parties then fled up the driveway in an unknown direction. One party was described to be wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt with jeans. The vehicle that was at the top of the driveway possibly fled toward Hobby Lane. No vehicle description provided. The responding officer reported information secured; units continued canvassing.

Nov. 20: A caller reported at 8:59 a.m. that money was taken from her vehicle parked on Carey Drive. The responding officer gathered the information; a report will follow.

Nov. 21: A caller reported at 2:37 p.m. that he had a domestic dispute with his wife at their Woodland Road home and she used a knife to cut his face. 60 Control notified to stay away until the scene is safe.