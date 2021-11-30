Village of Ossining Wins $10M for Downtown Revitalization

The Village of Ossining has been named one of two $10 million Mid-Hudson region winners as part of New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

Ossining, along with the Town of Haverstraw in Rockland County, received the good news from Governor Kathy Hochul last week.

“Our downtowns are the hubs for communities to connect and thrive, and as a former local official I know personally how transformative this funding can be to boost quality of life,” Hochul said. “Through our Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we will continue to give communities, like Ossining and Haverstraw, across the state the extra boost they need to recover from the pandemic and create more viable, livable, walkable downtowns.”

Like past DRI rounds, each selected community will develop a strategic plan through a community-based planning process that articulates a vision for the revitalization of its downtown and identifies a list of signature projects that have the potential to transform the downtown and leverage further private and public investments. DRI funds will then be awarded for selected projects that have the greatest potential to jumpstart revitalization and realize the community’s vision for the downtown. The DRI was launched in 2016.

Ossining’s DRI will focus on the Waterfront District. With a downtown that is on both the State and the National Historic Registers, Ossining is looking to use existing assets, including a rich history, public amenities, engaged residents, and an innovative business community, to build on previous successes and strengthen their downtown to have the greatest economic impact.

Previous successes cited by village officials include a mixed-use development with a waterfront park, promenade, beach, and fishing pier on a former brownfield; the Sing Sing Kill Greenway; and the ongoing Sing Sing Prison Museum project.

“This is an exciting day for Ossining, and a testament to the hard work of so many people here in the village,” said Ossining Mayor Rika Levin. “Thank you, Governor Hochul, for delivering this $10 million commitment to our community. We look forward to the great projects and progress that this funding supports.”

“Today’s announcement is a win for Ossining, and I couldn’t be more excited to share the news with Governor Hochul,” said Assemblwoman Sandy Galef, who represents Ossining. “The Downtown Revitalization Initiative has been helping municipalities throughout the region jump-start economic growth, and I’m thrilled to see the projects and improvements that result from this $10 million award come to fruition. Congratulations!”

State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Rockland/Westchester), who also represents Ossining, extended his congratulations as well.

“This is a historic day for Ossining, for 10 million reasons. Today’s announcement by Governor Kathy Hochul that Ossining has been selected as one of the two winners of this year’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) in the Hudson Valley is an outstanding celebration of Ossining’s vibrant downtown, and a huge vote of confidence in the village’s bright future,” he stated. “I’m beyond excited for the village, and look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Rika Levin and other local leaders to sustain New York’s investment in Ossining.”

Led by the Department of State, an interagency team of state experts will now work with Ossining officials to begin the process of developing a Strategic Investment Plan to revitalize the downtown with up to $300,000 in planning funds from the $10 million DRI grant. Local Planning Committees made up of municipal representatives, community leaders, and other stakeholders will lead the effort, supported by a team of private-sector experts and state planners. Plans for the DRI’s fifth round will be complete in 2022.

Ossining and Haverstraw join the cities of Peekskill, Middletown, Kingston and New Rochelle, which were the Mid-Hudson Region’s winners in the first four DRI rounds, respectively.