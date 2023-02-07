Police Blotter, February7 – February 13, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Jan. 30: A 24-year-old Mahopac man was arrested for attempted murder after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop on Route 6. Anas Mousa was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth -degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing of a 22-year-old Shrub Oak man. The victim was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back following an altercation and was taken to Danbury Hospital in critical but stable condition.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Jan. 31: A 36-year-old Mount Kisco man was charged with DWI, false personation and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, following a traffic stop at Route 133 and Croton Avenue at 2:15 a.m. In addition to driving under the influence of alcohol, he provided an officer with a false name and was driving without a valid license. He is due to appear in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Feb. 9.

Feb. 1: Officers responded to the area behind 55 S. Moger Ave. on a report of a 52-year-old man who was experiencing chest pain. Westchester EMS also responded and the man was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Feb. 2: Officers responded to the Mount Kisco train station at 9 a.m. at the request of MTA police to meet a train with a passenger who was refusing to pay the fare. An MTA officer arrived on the scene and arrested the passenger for theft of service.

Feb. 2: Report of a domestic dispute on Gregory Avenue at 3:41 a.m. Both parties acknowledged to the responding officers that they pushed each other during an argument but neither wanted to press charges.

Feb. 3: At 1:12 a.m., police responded to Maple Avenue after a caller reported that his roommate had injured his hand in a fall. Upon arrival, officers were told that the injured man had become upset and had left the apartment. Officers canvassed the area and located the man on Lieto Drive, where he had climbed over a railing and was standing on the outer ledge over the Metro-North tracks. The man, who was visibly distraught, was threatening to jump. Using crisis intervention training, the officers were able to calm the man, win his trust and eventually convince him to come back over the railing. The Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps transported the man to Northern Westchester Hospital with an escort from county police.

Kent Police Department

Jan. 28: A 29-year-old Waterbury, Conn. woman was arrested at 3:30 a.m. and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after an officer noticed a white BMW at a pump at the Mobil station on Route 52 and Ludingtonville Road. As the officer approached the vehicle, the woman was seen with her head slumped over. The officer knocked on the window, awakening the woman and causing her to hide an object, which turned out to be a crack pipe, in her hand. A vehicle search turned also turned up 11 glassine envelopes of heroin. She was issued an appearance ticket to appear in town justice court.

New Castle Police Department

Jan. 25: Following an investigation, a subject was arrested and charged with two counts of forcible touching, a Class A misdemeanor, after a woman reported a co-worker touched her inappropriately.

Feb. 2: Police received two independent complaints of checks being stolen from their residential mailboxes and cashed by unknown subjects. Both cases are under investigation.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 27: A complainant reported at headquarters at 9:41 a.m. about being victimized by a larceny from her vehicle, which was in a different jurisdiction. The woman’s matter was referred to the New Castle Police Department.

Jan. 29: Report of a male party who was involved in a recent dispute at the CVS on Main Street returned to the location at 10:39 a.m. and is acting irrationally and screaming loudly. She stated that he walked onto Main Street and into the deli. Officers responded and reported checking the area and speaking to the caller. A passerby informed the officers that a party fitting the description is on Route 128 near Shoemaker Road. Officers responded and located the party near the Sands Mill entrance. The party declined assistance and was sent on his way.

Jan. 29: A male E911 caller from Wrights Mill Road reported at 11:28 a.m. that a male party was walking near his residence yelled and screamed out “I’m an undercover cop” at his daughters while they were in the front yard. The responding officers located the party on the street and followed the party to ensure he made it back to his residence.

Jan. 29: An E911 call was received from Hallock Place at 6:17 p.m. with arguing in the background. The phone fell to the floor and the party hung up. A second E911 from the residence was transferred from state police, with an elderly female reporting that her son is trying to kill her. All units responded and met with both parties and advised the scene is secure. Officers requested Armonk Fire Department ambulance and 60 Control was notified. The female party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital. The male party was arrested for assault.

Jan. 30: Report of a customer who entered Broadway Pizza North on Main Street and created a disturbance inside the store at 6:14 p.m. An employee stated that this individual then left the store when confronted by the caller. The desk officer advised the caller that officers had just previously been out with the individual at another Main Street business and officers will follow up. A responding officer reported securing a deposition from an employee on the scene stating they wish to pursue criminal charges if this individual returns.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 29: Officers responded to Cooley Street on a report of damaged property at 12:29 a.m. Several flowerpots outside by the Chatterbox restaurant were damaged.

Jan. 31: Report of an altercation in progress on Bedford Road at 7 p.m. Neither party reported suffering injuries. No other action was taken.

Feb. 1: A complainant reported at headquarters at 7:37 p.m. that their wallet was stolen on Washington Avenue. The matter is under investigation.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 19: Allan Barber, 59, of Dunkirk, N.Y. was arrested at 3:58 p.m. and charged with six counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, after attempting to open accounts at the Chase bank in Jefferson Valley.

Jan. 27: Mark Swanson, 63, of Ellenville, N.Y. was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E felony, and official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor, at 5 p.m. Police reported receiving information that personal property was missing from a man who died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident Jan. 26. One of the missing items was an electronic communication device traced to a residence in Ulster County. Further investigation alleged a paramedic who responded to a motor vehicle accident and treated the victim resides there.