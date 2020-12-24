One Dead, Two Injured in Wrong-Way Crash in Peekskill

A Yorktown resident whose wrong-way crash killed one and injured two in Peekskill Wednesday night was charged with vehicular manslaughter.

New York State Police said Mark Cope, 41, was under the influence of alcohol when he traveled the wrong-way northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 9 in Peekskill. Cope is charged with 1st degree vehicular manslaughter, a class C felony, police said.

Around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to reports of someone driving on the wrong side of the road on Route 9 in the area of Main Street. Police said Cope was driving his 2018 Black Audi in the southbound lanes when he crashed into a 2020 Acura containing three passengers.

Two of the passengers sustained serious injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening, while the third was pronounced dead. Cope was arrested at the scene once troopers discovered he was drunk, police said.

Cope was virtually arraigned before the Town of Cortlandt Court and was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail or bond. He’s scheduled to appear before the Peekskill City Court on Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.

Police are asking for input from anyone who may have seen the crash Wednesday night. Witnesses are asked to contact the New York State Police at 914-769-2600 and ask for Cortlandt Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The case reference number is 9992275.

Peekskill and Montrose Fire Departments and the Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.