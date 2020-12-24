Carmel Town Board Appoints New Police Chief

After a lengthy search, the Carmel Town Board appointed a new permanent police chief last week.

The board unanimously selected Anthony Hoffmann to the post, effective January 4. Lt. John Dearman has been the commanding officer of the department since August 1 after former Police Chief Mike Cazzari retired. Cazzari had been chief since 2015.

Carmel Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt said five candidates were interviewed after the town received 12 resumes.

“We were impressed with the resumes we received,” he said.

Hoffmann has worked in law enforcement for 22 years, starting with the New York City Police Department in 1998. He joined the Town of Mamaroneck in 2002 and moved up the ranks to lieutenant in 2018.

“We know that we will have a great leader at the helm,” Schmitt said. “I’m sure you will have a great career here. We’re looking for really great things from you.”

The Town of Carmel Police Department was created in 1940, after the New York State Legislature formally authorized the creation of town police departments throughout New York State. Prior to 1940 the town was patrolled by Constables, who were appointed by the Town Board.

The 24-hour, full-service department currently consists of 35 sworn police officers and seven civilian employees.