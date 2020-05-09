Peekskill Police Investigate Homicide of 27-Year-old Male

Peekskill Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a 27-year-old male found dead in a car early Saturday morning on the 900 block of Paulding Street.

According to Police Chief Donald Halmy, police responded at about 2:55 a.m. to a report of a suspicious male who had been sitting in a vehicle for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, officers checked on the male who was believed to be sleeping with the engine running.

After finding the male unresponsive, Peekskill paramedics were dispatched to the scene and pronounced the male deceased. Further investigation revealed a gunshot wound to the chest of the male, who was later identified as Emmanuel Jordan, a former Peekskill resident currently living in Mohegan Lake.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Peekskill Detective Division at (914) 737-8000, or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips can be made to www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.