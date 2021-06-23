The New Castle Democratic Committee’s endorsed candidates claimed victory Tuesday night in what was believed to be the first primary in a local election in the town’s history.

Candidate for supervisor Holly McCall and her running mates, Councilwoman Lori Morton, Michael Weinberg and Jennifer Bounds, were ahead of challengers Lisa Katz, a two-term councilwoman running for supervisor, and Andrea Sanseverino Galan and Tara Kassal.

The Westchester County Board of Elections was reporting that McCall was leading Katz 333-283 with half of the town’s 16 districts reporting shortly after midnight. Morton and Weinberg, who are running for the two four-year terms on the Town Board, picked up 320 and 328 votes, respectively, ahead of Sanservino Galan and Kassal, who collected 286 and 250 votes.

Bounds was leading in the race for the two-year term, 290-58, from Tuesday’s voting. However, the Board of Elections revealed that her opponent on the ballot, Jennifer Louis-Jeune, who announced last month that she would be moving out of town and, therefore, unable to serve, had 245 early votes to Bounds’ 34.

Louie-Jeune was replaced on the slate’s Unite New Castle’s independent line by Chappaqua Board of Education President Victoria Tipp, who also had announced that she would be running as a write-in candidate for the Democratic nomination.

Despite the incomplete results, McCall and her slate expressed confidence that most of the remaining districts would go their way. Early voting results released by the Board of Elections had McCall in front of Katz 258-119, while Morton and Weinberg also led by a more than 2-1 margin over their opponents.

“We were really committed to doing the work and talking to the voters and listening to all of the voters of New Castle and I think that that really made the difference,” McCall said. “Of course, having the support of the established Democratic Committee was very helpful because they all were in support of us and they helped us do the work.”

Katz, however, and her running mates were not conceding as of Tuesday night, saying that the outcome stills hang in the balance. It is not clear how many absentee ballots will need to be counted.

“This is a close election and there are still hundreds of votes left to be counted,” Katz said. “But what’s already clear is that a huge portion of Democratic voters in New Castle have rejected the old machine politics in favor of a more inclusive approach that always puts the needs of residents first.

“The Unite New Castle slate looks forward to seeing all the votes counted in this primary and sincerely thanks all of our supporters who braved the rain today and showed up to vote.”

In the months leading up to the primary, much of the campaign focused on the proposed Form Based Code, a controversial zoning change for the downtown Chappaqua hamlet that has been debated during public hearings and on social media since last year.

Katz and her ticket oppose the code, arguing that it would negatively change the character of the town.

Morton, who is running for her first full term after winning a seat on the Town Board for an unexpired term last fall, said more voters liked what she and her running mates had to offer.

“I really think it’s about having a positive message and bringing detailed ideas to back up what we hoped to do as candidates,” Morton said. “I think the combination of those ideas resonates with people, and I think it’s a much better position having a positive message about driving positive change than driving solely from a position of being against something.”

Although there are no Republicans in the race, there will still be a contested election in November. The winners from the primary will appear on two lines in the fall, as Democrats and on an independent line. The endorsed Democrats will also run on the 4 New Castle while Katz, Sanseverino Galan and Kassal will appear on the Unite New Castle ticket.