LoBue’s Tenure Comes to a Close on Legislature

Last Wednesday was the final legislative meeting for longtime Legislator Dini LoBue. After losing her most recent election bid to Mahopac resident Amy Sayegh, LoBue will depart from the governing body once 2018 begins. The Mahopac resident was often a voice of dissent against the rest of the legislature and County Executive MaryEllen Odell’s initiatives.

During her final meeting, Legislature Chairwoman Ginny Nacerino presented LoBue with a plaque thanking her for her dedicated service. “We wish you the best of luck on your future endeavors,” Nacerino told LoBue. “As you move forward on your life’s journey.” LoBue’s message to constituents in a statement to The Putnam Examiner was short and sweet.

“As my term in office comes to an end I would like to thank the people of Putnam County,” LoBue said. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve as your Mahopac representative. I will continue to communicate with you and hope to see you in the future.” Nacerino also noted this would be her last meeting as chairperson. After serving for two years as the leader of the legislature, she will be passing the baton to someone else in January. Vice- chairman of the legislature currently is Joe Castellano from Brewster.