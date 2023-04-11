Lawler’s Energy Bill Vote Accommodates Polluters, Fossil Fuel Industry

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives recently passed H.R. 1, a dangerous energy policy bill that would fast-track gas, oil and mining projects and expand oil and drilling rights by forcing public land to be sold for fossil fuel projects.

Our congressman, Mike Lawler, voted for the bill, siding with the fossil fuel industry and climate deniers instead of protecting our planet and communities. Astoundingly, Lawler’s vote came just days after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), made up of the world’s leading climate scientists, delivered a “final warning” on the climate crisis, as rising greenhouse gas emissions push the world to the brink of irrevocable damage that only swift and drastic action can avert.

The harmful bill would lock in decades more reliance on fossil fuels by boosting sales and production of gas and oil by expediting permits for energy projects. The bill would remove consideration of climate change from permitting decisions, limit citizen’s ability to challenge unlawful projects and even cut EPA funding for climate projects. Nonetheless, Rep. Lawler and his colleagues disingenuously positioned H.R.1 as a way to lower energy costs, when in fact renewable energy costs less than fossil fuels.

Though during his election campaign he claimed to be committed to “protecting the environment,” it’s clear that Rep. Lawler is more interested in accommodating polluters than people by voting for this harmful bill. As the IPCC warns, we must shift away from fossil fuels and make crucial energy changes immediately. We need responsible leadership in Washington truly committed to achieving urgent environmental goals.

Lloyd Trufelman

Katonah