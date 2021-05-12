Keegan, Scorrano to Square Off for Somers Supervisor in November

The race for supervisor in the Town of Somers is set as Democrat Stephanie Keegan will be squaring off against Republican Robert Scorrano in November.

Somers Supervisor Rick Morrissey announced in January he would not be seeking a fifth two-year term. He was first elected in 2013 after longtime Supervisor Mary Beth Murphy bowed out after a 15-year tenure. Another Republican, William Harding, served as supervisor from 1987 to 1998.

Keegan, who lives in Heritage Hills, is a former educator who also worked in the medical field. One of her three sons, Daniel, served in Afghanistan for 26 months. When he returned home, he struggled to get the care he needed. After a long struggle with PTSD and addiction, he died in 2016. Keegan has been carrying forward his legacy ever since.

She’s been to the State of the Union in Washington, D.C. as an honored guest, and spoken on panels with presidential candidates. She’s traveled the nation to tell Daniel’s story and deliver legislation that puts veterans first.

Last November, Keegan lost in her bid to unseat State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne.

“I am so lucky to live in this town and I want to make sure that everyone who lives here feels the same way,” Keegan stated in making her announcement last week. “I want everyone who doesn’t live in this town to want to live in this town! I want Somers to be a leader and a shining example to other communities looking to be fiscally responsible but expansive and welcoming with resources and opportunities for all.”

Running for two Town Board seats on the Democratic ticket with Keegan are Tom Newman and Margaret DiLorenzo.

“The town is seeing a turnover in leadership, and these three people are the right candidates at the right time for the future of Somers,” Democratic Committee Chairperson Christine Robbins stated. “Stephanie brings a broad wealth of government experience to Somers ranging from her time in Washington, efforts in Albany, and most important to the aid of town residents during times of crisis. A resident of Heritage Hills, Stephanie is known as a dynamo whose energy improves everything that she leads. She looks forward to detailing her exciting and cost saving ideas for Somers in the coming months. Her fresh voice will be a welcome addition to the town’s government.”

Scorrano describes himself as “a hometown boy, a Tusker through and through.” Running with Scorrano for reelection to the Town Board are councilmen Anthony Cirieco and William Faulkner.

He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals from 2015 to 2018 and is heavily involved in Somers Youth Sports as a coach.

After graduating from Hofstra University, he set his sights on a fast-paced career in the energy trading industry, trading for such companies as Allegheny and NRG Energy. His then shifted his career to insurance and financial services where he is currently Vice President, Employee Benefits for one of the largest insurance brokers in the U.S. Prior to that he worked for New York Life Insurance Company and Prudential Financial where he managed a team of successful financial advisors which he recruited, trained, and developed.

Some of the issues he cited were protecting taxpayers, bringing new and innovative business to town, pursuing grants for infrastructure improvements, and promoting town parks as a place for families to congregate.

Keegan is looking to represent the needs of all residents in Somers, saying, “I am running for everyone who has a dream for the future. I am running for everyone who wants to see positive change. I am running to honor the history of Somers, serve the citizens of Somers, and nurture the promise of Somers.”