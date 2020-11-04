Byrne Wins Third Term in State Assembly Over Keegan

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne was elected to a third two-year term in District 94, handily defeating Democrat Stephanie Keegan, a resident of Heritage Hills in Somers.

According to the Putnam County Board of Elections, with 100 percent of the votes tallied, Byrne received 20,937 votes (67%) to 10,109 (33%) for Keegan.

District 94 includes Brewster, Carmel, Southeast, Putnam Valley, Somers, and Yorktown.

According to the Westchester County Board of Elections, with 42 of 61 election districts reporting, Byrne received 73% of the votes cast.

Byrne, 35, who lives in Carmel, said during the campaign he was proud of the legislation he has championed and the funding he has brought to municipalities in the district.

Keegan, 61, is a former educator who also worked in the medical field. One of her three sons, Daniel, served in Afghanistan for 26 months. When he returned home, he struggled to get the care he needed. After a long struggle with PTSD and addiction, he died in 2016. Keegan has been carrying forward his legacy ever since.

Meanwhile, in the District 3 race on the Putnam County Legislature, chairwoman Toni Addonizio was elected to a third term with a win over Democratic challenger Vincent Fiorentino, 2,873 to 1,839.

In the Putnam Valley town justice contest, Pat Longobucco defeated Terry Raskyn, 3,016 to 1,874.