Somers Supervisor Morrissey Bowing Out After Four Terms

Somers Supervisor Rick Morrissey announced last week he will not be seeking a fifth two-year term in November.

Morrissey, a Republican, has served in various capacities in Somers over the last 30 years and decided it was time to pursue other interests, including spending more time with his family, especially his four young grandchildren.

“It has been a privilege to serve the people of Westchester County and Somers in a career that has spanned over four decades, including time as a Deputy Commissioner of Environmental Health with the Westchester County Department of Health,” Morrissey stated last Thursday.

“I am very proud of what I have accomplished in Somers and the county, thanks to the collaboration of so many good people,” he said. “Now, I look forward to a new chapter of life that enables me to pursue other interests.”

Morrissey was first elected supervisor in 2013 after longtime Supervisor Mary Beth Murphy decided not to seek reelection after a 15-year tenure. He served four years as a councilman prior, as well as being chairman of the Architectural Review Board for 18 years and co-chair of the Open Space Committee. In addition, he was a member of the town’s Ethics Board and was treasurer of the Somers Land Trust.

“I have spent my tenure as an elected official with the steadfast dedication and commitment to be a steward of our wonderful town,” Morrissey stated. “I am proud to have followed the guiding principles of low taxes, supporting economic development, and delivering essential services, all the while protecting our precious environment.”

“Looking at how divided our country currently is and the uncivil political discourse permeating society, I am proud that a hallmark of my time in office has been a non-partisan focus on local issues,” he added. “I have all confidence that my successor will carry that legacy forward.”

Reportedly, one of the four councilmen on the Town Board will be seeking the supervisor position. The four-year terms of councilmen Anthony Cirieco and William Faulkner both expire at the end of this year.

“There is much work to be done over the next 12 months of my term as we navigate our way through some of the most challenging times in our nation’s history,” Morrissey said. “I will always be grateful to all the colleagues, town employees and neighbors who partnered with me to keep Somers the safe, beautiful and welcoming community of which we are all so proud.”