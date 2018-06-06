Informational Meeting on Cortlandt Medical Oriented District Wednesday

A public informational meeting on the establishment of a Medical Oriented District (MOD) on Route 202 in Cortlandt near New York Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital and the proposed development of two sites in the area will be held Wednesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at Cortlandt Town Hall.

The intent of the MOD is to encourage economic revitalization in the area surrounding the hospital and implement the goals and recommendations outlined in the town’s 2016 Sustainable Comprehensive Plan.

“We’re excited about the MOD,” Cortlandt Councilman James Creighton said at a joint board meeting in early May. “It’s something that I think is very good from a planning perspective.”

One of the proposed projects, referred to as the Gyrodyne Site, calls for the redevelopment of eight contiguous parcels totaling 13.8 acres with 100,000 square feet of medical offices, 4,000 square feet of complementary retail, 200 residential units, 180 structured parking spaces and 383 at-grade parking spaces.

Another project, known as the Evergreen Site, would include the redevelopment of three vacant contiguous parcels totaling 28 acres with a 120-unit assisted living facility, 90-room hotel with 13,000 square feet of retail space, mixed-used retail/office building, 166 residential units and approximately 550 parking spaces.

Councilman Dr. Richard Becker said last month he was excited about the proposed hotel, which would be the first in Cortlandt.

“We need something right here in town,” he said. “We need to have our own place here that can serve as a conference center.”