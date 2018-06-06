First Time Candidate Eyes District 7 Leg. Seat

A first time candidate that’ll represent the Democratic Party this November announced his run against the current chairman of the Putnam County Legislature last week as the petition period to get on the ballot gets underway.

Scott Reing, an attorney and Mahopac resident, confirmed to The Putnam Examiner he is running against current lawmaker Joe Castelleno for the District 7 legislative seat, which represents the Village of Brewster, part of the Town of Southeast and a slice of Mahopac.

When Reing moved to Mahopac in Feb. 2017, he said he wanted to get involved in local politics. When the local Democratic Party was seeking a candidate to run against Castellano, Reing jumped at the opportunity. Currently, the county legislature is filled with all Republicans.

He said there is “room to be better” with regards to current county government and stressed anytime a government is run by one point of view, in this case all- Republican, it can lead to rubberstamped decisions. He said the county Legislature is not engaging in the proper type of debate or intrigue to get the best results for residents.

“There’s too much waste, too much spending, not enough review of what’s being spent,” Reing said.

The $5,000 pay raise legislators voted through last year for themselves was too steep, Reing argued. He would like to cut that salary down to $30,000, instead of the current annual salary of $40,000