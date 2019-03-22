For a Third Time, Voters to Decide on Carmel School Bond

Will the third time be the charm? That’s the question buzzing around the Carmel Central School District as a bond vote — the third in as many years — will be posed to voters next Tuesday.

The bond is separated into two proposition: proposition A would fix failing roofs, make all the buildings adhere to the American with Disabilities Act and enhance the George Fischer Middle School Library to the tune of $16.6 million. Proposition B would place a new transportation garage on a parcel in the Town of Kent, moving it from the Kent Elementary School property, which would cost $10.9 million. Because of New York State aid, if the projects are approved by voters, Carmel taxpayers would be on the hook for about $14 million overall if both measures are voted through.

This will be the third time school district voters need to go to polls over a bond package presented by the district. The first bond vote — an $85 million proposal — was in 2017 and was shot down overwhelmingly. The second bond vote last year — a more modest $25 million package — was also defeated, that time narrowly.

The bus garage has become a contentious aspect of the bond because it would take a piece of taxable land off Kent’s town rolls. Even Kent officials, including and most notably Supervisor Maureen Fleming and Councilman Paul Denbaum, have expressed either skepticism or downright disapproval with that plan leading to tension between the Kent town board and Carmel school board.