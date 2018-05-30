Dutchess County Executive Urges Putnam to ThinkDIFFERENTLY

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro recalled the day he attempted to comfort his daughter, Abigail.

It was the day that changed not only his daughter, who is now 14, but the lives of many New York State residents with special needs.

Molinaro’s daughter was crying because she said she could not tie her shoes, something her friends could. Molinaro tied her daughter’s shoes, but was chastised by his wife, Corinne, who told him, “You can’t do that.”

Molinaro said he realized he should have not tied her daughter’s shoes. Though he did so “out of love” he understood he should have not done so.

As the result of that experience, Molinaro was inspired to launch in 2015 the ThinkDIFFERENTLY initiative that seeks to change the way individuals, businesses, organizations and communities relate to people with special needs.

During a Community Forum held on Friday at the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services building in Carmel, Molinaro spoke about the program. Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and Putnam County Legislator Barbara Scuccimarra, in partnership with Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell, hosted Molinaro, who is a Republican running for governor.