FASNY To Sell Portions of White Plains Property

A media statement from the The French-American School of New York (FASNY), circulated March 21, announces for potential buyers the school’s decision to divest part of its Ridgeway property in White Plains.

According to the statement, FASNY recently retained CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, to market and sell three undeveloped portions of the property, while retaining the 28 acres that are approved for construction of its Secondary School campus and a 51-acre nature conservancy.

FASNY is selling what are known as Parcel B (14 acres between Gedney Esplanade and Heatherbloom Road); Parcel C (15.5 acres between Heatherbloom and Bryant Avenue); and a portion of Parcel D (18.4 acres starting from Hathaway Lane and heading towards Ridgeway) that is not part of the dedicated nature conservancy. The parcels are zoned for single-family residential use.

“FASNY entered a stipulation of settlement with the City of White Plains and ultimately obtained site plan approval and a permit for a reduced project for its Secondary School (grades 6-12) campus only on Parcel A. The conditions of the approval pertain only to Parcel A and the conservancy, with residential use remaining in effect for the balance of the property,” the statement said.