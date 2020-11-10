Cortlandt Man Attempts to Burn House Down During Domestic Dispute

A Cortlandt man was arrested last week after attempting to burn his house down during a domestic dispute.

Michal Trestka, 30, was arrested by New York State Police and charged with arson in the 2nd degree, a class B felony, reckless endangerment in the 1st degree, a class D felony, 2nd degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, all class A misdemeanors.

On Nov. 4, troopers responded to Redmill Road around 10 a.m. for a report of a domestic incident. Trestka, during the course of the argument, was locked out of his home and set fire to a mattress he leaned up against the house in an attempt to burn it down with the victims inside, according to NYS police.

Officials said Trestka fled the scene when he saw authorities were being contacted.

Westchester County Police located Trestka’s vehicle on the Sprain Brook Parkways shortly after fleeing the scene and was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, a small amount of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD/ACID) was found in his possession, police said.

Trestka was arraigned before the town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail of $10,000 secure bond. He was due back in court on Nov. 9.