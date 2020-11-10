Greenburgh School Shutters For Two Weeks After COVID-19 Exposure

Lee F. Jackson Elementary School will close and switch to remote learning for the next two weeks after an individual within the building tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to the community Monday afternoon, Greenburgh Central School District Superintendent Dr. Tahira Dupree Chase said the school will shutter until Nov. 23 to ensure those exposed fulfill their quarantine requirements. She said the sick individual became ill on Nov. 6 and tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The school’s Early Childhood Program will continue in-person instruction at the Highview Elementary School site. Officials said the program wasn’t impacted by the exposure.

“I will continue to seek your partnership in keeping our beloved school community safe and healthy,” Chase said. “If you believe at any point you and/or your child may been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you/or your child should self-quarantine and be tested.”

The Westchester Department of Health will reach out to all those exposed and advise on the need to quarantine and arrange for testing. For such calls, your caller ID may read NYS Contact Tracing or display a phone number with a 518 area code.

If you do not receive a phone call or notification, your child is not believe to have a risk of exposure. If exposed, your identity and the information you share will remain confidential.

Health officials stress that quarantine measures should be honored if you suspect you or child may have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Symptoms of the virus include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you have any questions, contact your physician or the Westchester County Health Department at 866-588-0195. Testing information can be found at here.